Ghana: Joe Mensah Promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Ghana Business Unit

14 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Kosmos Energy announced today that Joe Mensah has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of the Ghana business unit after serving with distinction as Country Manager since joining the company in 2015.

Mr. Mensah will be responsible for the overall performance of the Ghana business unit, maintaining strong relationships with partners, government and civil society, and advancing the company's social investment programs, including the activities of the Kosmos Innovation Centre.

"Joe has established Kosmos as a leader among international oil companies through understanding local interests and creating a shared agenda that is mutually beneficial to both country and company. I am confident that he will lead the local Ghanaian staff and the supporting team in Dallas into a new era for Kosmos -- redefining how the company supports Ghana's economic and social development," Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos Energy's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

Mr. Mensah joined Kosmos in 2015, most recently from IBM Ghana where he was the country general manager in charge of all aspects of the company's operations.

During his more than 30 years with IBM, Mr. Mensah held a variety of leadership roles in sales and marketing before establishing IBM's presence in Ghana in 2009.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Governance
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
Strike Looms for 'Technically Insolvent' South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.