Ghana: Joe Mensah Promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Ghana Business Unit

Kosmos Energy announced today that Joe Mensah has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of the Ghana business unit after serving with distinction as Country Manager since joining the company in 2015.

Mr. Mensah will be responsible for the overall performance of the Ghana business unit, maintaining strong relationships with partners, government and civil society, and advancing the company's social investment programs, including the activities of the Kosmos Innovation Centre.

"Joe has established Kosmos as a leader among international oil companies through understanding local interests and creating a shared agenda that is mutually beneficial to both country and company. I am confident that he will lead the local Ghanaian staff and the supporting team in Dallas into a new era for Kosmos -- redefining how the company supports Ghana's economic and social development," Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos Energy's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

Mr. Mensah joined Kosmos in 2015, most recently from IBM Ghana where he was the country general manager in charge of all aspects of the company's operations.

During his more than 30 years with IBM, Mr. Mensah held a variety of leadership roles in sales and marketing before establishing IBM's presence in Ghana in 2009.