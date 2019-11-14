Ghana: 3,838 Drivers Fined Gh¢2,072,286

About 3,838 drivers were convicted by the Motor Traffic Courts to fines totalling GH¢2,072,286.00 for various road traffic offences in the country for the past ten month of this year.

They were arrested for speeding, drunk driving ,driving without licences, using worn out tyres, using expired documents, failure to wear seat belts and helmets among others.

The Director of Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department(MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Alexander Kweku Obeng, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said that the convicts were among 5104 drivers arrested during police operations to ensure sanity on the roads.

Supt Obeng said 4,464 cases were taken to the court, 384 others awaiting trial, 640 under investigations, bench warrant issued for the arrest of 97, 32 drivers jailed and 115 discharged.

He lamented that road traffic crashes affects the country's economy and the human resource.

Supt Obeng urged drivers to adhere the road traffic regulations to save lives and properties, adding that offending drivers would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent.

"Drivers must abide by the road safety regulations that is; desist from speeding, over loading and drunk driving," he added.

Supt Obeng appealed to the media to collaborate with the MTTD in its campaign to ensure the roads were safe for commuters and road users.

He urged stakeholders in the road sector, religious organisations and other groups to support public education on road safety.