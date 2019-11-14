Ghana: Cape Coast Varsity Inaugurates Board of Affiliate Colleges of Education

Cape Coast — The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has inaugurated a board of its affiliated Colleges of Education with the view of promoting academic excellence in the colleges in line with the new education reforms.

The 28-member board has representation from the university and stakeholders from identified bodies as well as principals from the 16 colleges affiliated to the institution.

The principals are from the Abetifi College of Education, Ola College of Education, Holy Child College of Education, Berekum College of Education, St. Francis College of Education, and Atebubu College of Education.

The rest are SDA College of Education, Ofinso College of Education, Kibi College of Education, St. Ambrose College of Education, Jasikan College of Education, Foso College of Education, Holy Spirit College of Education and Christ the Teacher College of Education.

Members of the board are expected to consider and approve programmes of study of the colleges of education, approve the appointment of external examiners and also consider reports on end-of-semester examination results from the academic board of affiliated colleges of education.

They are also to recommend to the academic board of UCC issues concerning the award of certificates, diplomas and degrees to successful candidates from the colleges of education as well as formulation of academic policies, rules, and regulations for affiliated colleges of education.

The Chairperson of the UCC Governing Council, Mrs Nancy Thompson who inaugurated the board in an address, explained that, the Governing Council was confident in the work to be executed by the board.

"We believe the university and the country as a whole will benefit immensely from your rich knowledge, expertise and experience," she said.

She urged members of the board to be diligent and committed in the discharge of their duties.

She underscored the need for them to view their appointments as the platform for them to help ensuring that the needed standard in teacher education was achieved.

Mrs Thompson said, UCC had been at the forefront of teacher education in the country and pledged the institution's commitment in ensuring the success of the reform.

She said the Institute of Education of UCC was mandated to pilot the Bachelor of Education programme for 14 public and two private colleges of education already affiliated to the institute.

The Principal of Ola College of Education, Rev. Sister Elizabeth Amoako Arhin, on behalf the principals from affiliate institutions, pledged their commitment to work in bringing quality to the training of teachers in the country.