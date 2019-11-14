Ghana: U/West Minister Inaugurates Committee to Probe Boy's Death

14 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Forjdour

Wa — The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has inaugurated a five-member committee set to probe the death of a two-year-old boy, who was allegedly refused treatment at the Upper West Regional Hospital, where he was rushed to, after he was bitten by a snake.

This was after the officers on duty allegedly demanded a folder from the parent, which they did not have, because there was no staff at the folder room.

The committee is made up of Mr Alhaji Issaka Hassan, a retired health practitioner, chairman, Mr Abdul-Gafur Yakubu, representing the media, Police Detective Richmond Ayitey of the Ghana Police service; Mr Frank Asiedu Nimakoh, lawyer, representing the Attorney-General's Department and Mr Alfred Anzagirah of the the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The committee has been given 14 days to investigate the circumstances that led to death of the boy and submit a report and recommendations to the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, on November 26, 2019.

Dr Salih asked the committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy with specific reference to the Emergency Response Unit at the hospital as well as cases of negligence and culpability on the part of the staff.

"They are also tasked to investigate the hospital's readiness to deal with snake bite and the availability of anti-snake serum as well as make recommendations on the strategies and practices that can be developed at the Emergency Unit to make it ready to deliver the services that is required of such a unit", he stated.

Alhaji Hassan gave the assurance that the committee would perform its task within the stipulated time and report to the regional coordinating council.

Shahid Ibrahim was bitten by a snake on Saturday morning when he accompanied his mother to the farm.

According to his uncle, Mr Salia Abudu, the boy was given first aid at the Boli CHPS compound and referred to the Wa Hospital for further treatment, but was not attended to because the family could not access a folder to commence the treatment due to the absence of personnel at the folder room.

