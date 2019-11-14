Ghana: MTN Congratulates SWAG for Technology Innovation

Headline sponsor of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards, MTN, has congratulated SWAG for adapting the use of technology in their elections.

They also commended the association on a peaceful elections and a successful induction ceremony in Accra.

In their congratulatory message signed by Senior Manager at Corporate Communications, Mrs Georgina Fiagbenu, they wished the executives the very best in their tenure and charged them to continue in their efforts in making SWAG a better and stronger brand.

The letter also applauded SWAG for adopting technology in the election process.

"As a digital leader, MTN is excited about the use of technology to conduct your elections and we will like to commend the association for the bold step taken in that regard.

"We urge you to keep up the good work and explore other innovative ways of enhancing the operations of the association."

SWAG on October 5, went to the polls to elect new executives through an e-Ballot where branches across the country had it members voting digitally.

After the election process where members voted at the comfort of their homes, President Kwabena Yeboah, Vice President Maurice Quansah, Treasurer Rosalind Koramah Amoh and Deputy General Secretary Thomas Boakye retained their positions. While former Executive Committee (EXCO) member Charles Osei Asibey took over as the General Secretary and there were new additions to the team in ExCo members with Barimah Boadaa Otuo Acheampong and Augustine Ohene Brenya Bampoe, getting the nod.

The partnership between the leading telecommunications brand in Ghana, MTN, and SWAG spans over a decade as the former has been headlining the oldest awards event in the country.