Ghana: Draughts - Tudu maintain Lead

14 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Greater Accra Draughts Association league continued over the weekend with Tudu retaining its lead by thrashing Mataheko 3-1 in an exciting encounter.

In other results, Alajo drew 2-2 with Teshie, while Ashaiman hammered Nima 4-1.

Odorkor also walloped Nima 3-1. Third-placed Mataheko recovered from their early loss to overcome Tema Eagles 3-2. In-form Ashaiman again crushed Alajo 4-0 to climb to second place on the league table with Ashale Botwe overpowering Teshie 3-2.

Earlier, Odorkor, Ashale Botwe, Tema Eagles and Nungua enjoyed a walk-over as their opponents failed to show up.

