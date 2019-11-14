Ghana: Vodafone Healthline Saves 5-Year-Old

14 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone Healthline has brought smiles on the faces of five-year-old Sarah Botchway and her foster parents, after the multiple award-winning TV programme saved her from an eye tumour.

Recounting Sarah's condition, her foster mother Dede Hammond said " the stigma associated with Sarah's condition was so unbearable for her mother; she abandoned her at an early age. After she left, we took Sarah in as our daughter and have gone to great lengths to get her medical support but we are financially challenged. We are therefore happy and grateful that Vodafone Healthline came to our rescue."

Vodafone Ghana, through its Healthline programme, has supported and transformed the lives of hundreds of Ghanaians who have undergone various surgeries for life-threatening conditions including hydrocephalus, cataract, hernia, fibroids and heart-related problems.

It has also educated and demystified various myths on health related conditions.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Health
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
Strike Looms for 'Technically Insolvent' South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.