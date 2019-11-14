Ghana: Make Science, Technology Relevant to Ghanaians - President to Scientists

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged scientists in the country to help make science and technology more relevant in providing dignified standards of living for Ghanaians.

He said the country has failed in its quest to provide the masses with dignified living conditions due to its inability to utilize science and technology

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the African Science Academies in Accra yesterday, the President said the country had not developed well enough, its abilities to find domestic solutions to problems.

"We continue to live on the habit of seeking solutions from external sources, most of the time with products made from the exploitation of our own natural resources."

"We can no longer continue to make policies for our countries on the basis of whatever support the technologically-advanced world can give us. It has not worked, and it will not work," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said instead of using science and technology to add value to the abundant raw materials, the country continues to rely on the production and export of raw materials, supported by the charity from donor countries.

"We continue to import equipment, machinery, parts and even the human capital to man them. Consequently, the manufacturing base that is needed to create the thousands and thousands of jobs needed for our youth, and to help raise the living standards of our people, is weak" he said.

The President, therefore, urged the members of the African Science Academies to help ensure that science, technology and innovation drive all sectors of the economies in Africa.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, lauded the academy for dedicating the AGM to the theme 'Science, technology and innovation for food security and poverty alleviation in Africa: the role of the academies'

"The theme aligns with the vision of the President to transform Ghana's agriculture to a level that sustainably supports the overarching goal of the Ghana Beyond Aid" he said.

The minister said the application of science and technology is a major force for catalyzing the process of national development but the country has not placed much premium on it.

According to him, there have been many researches on the use of technology in agriculture but the nation has failed to utilize the results of evidence-based researches

"I encourage you as scientists from Africa to work closely with the agricultural and industrial sectors of our economies to bring about the social and economic transformation culminating in food security and wealth creation for our citizenry," he said.