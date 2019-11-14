South Africa: Man Arrested for Dealing in Dagga At Mothibistad

press release

On Wednesday, 13 November 2019 Mothibistad SAPS members and John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) Crime Intelligence members arrested a 34 years old man for dealing in dagga at Kagung village outside Mothibistad at around 06:00.

The two teams went to search the suspect's house after receiving an information from intelligence unit. During the search, dagga weighing 1,837kg to the street value of R9 100-00 was found.

Major General Johan Bean, the Cluster Commander of JTG complimented and praised Mothibistad SAPS members and JTG Crime Intelligence members for their dedication, commitment and passion in ensuring that drug dealers in JTG are arrested and brought to book.

The suspect will appear before the Mothibistad court very soon.