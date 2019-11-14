South Africa: Four Men Arrested for Stock Theft At Kuruman

press release

Four men aged between 25 and 41 years have been arrested for stock theft by Kuruman stock theft, John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) highway patrol and Kuruman Dog units.

On Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at about 10:00, the three units went to Dada Game's farm after a tip off that there are stolen sheep there. While the officers were searching they found 29 sheep to the value of R70 000-00. Four men were immediately arrested after failing to give clarity to the police officers as to where did they get the sheep.

The four will appear before Kuruman court very soon on stock theft charge.

JTG Cluster Commander, Major General Johan Bean applauded Kuruman stock theft, JTG high way patrol, and Kuruman Dog units for their work well done.