South Africa: Acting President Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Expresses Condolences On Passing of His Majesty King Sigcawu

14 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Acting President Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed her heartfelt condolences following the passing of His Majesty, King Mpendulo Calvin Sigcawu, Ah! Zwelonke.

The Acting President has also on the part of government and the people of South Africa expressed her deepest condolences to the AmaXhosa Royal Family and the community as a whole, on the passing of His Majesty, the King.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of His Majesty King Zwelonke whose contribution to the development of the institution of traditional leadership is beyond measure," said Acting President Dlamini Zuma.

His Majesty became King of amaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until his passing today, Thursday 14 November 2019.

He was also the first King in South Africa to be coronated in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

"Our country has lost a leader who was close to his people; a torch-bearer for peace and unity," says the Acting President. "As Government, we are proud to have worked with such a great leader. Kumkani Zwelonke will forever be remembered with great respect and admiration for his dedication and selflessness in serving his people. Lala kahle Tshawe!"

Issued by: The Presidency

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

