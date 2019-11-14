Botswana: Maswabi Remanded in Custody

14 November 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ludo Chube

Gaborone — Welheminah Maswabi code named 'Butterfly' will remain in custody until November 27 when she appears for her next mention.

Maswabi, who is a senior intelligence officer at the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS), appeared today for mention before Regional Magistrate-South, Mr Masilo Mathaka.

Prosecution argued that investigations were ongoing and that the investigating team was still outside the country.

Maswabi, faces charges of financing terrorism, possession of unexplained property and false declaration of passport.

In the offence of financing terrorism, the state alleges that Maswabi transferred P32.4 million (US$2 950 000) to former DISS director general, Isaac Kgosi.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.