Botswana: Maswabi Remanded in Custody

Gaborone — Welheminah Maswabi code named 'Butterfly' will remain in custody until November 27 when she appears for her next mention.

Maswabi, who is a senior intelligence officer at the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS), appeared today for mention before Regional Magistrate-South, Mr Masilo Mathaka.

Prosecution argued that investigations were ongoing and that the investigating team was still outside the country.

Maswabi, faces charges of financing terrorism, possession of unexplained property and false declaration of passport.

In the offence of financing terrorism, the state alleges that Maswabi transferred P32.4 million (US$2 950 000) to former DISS director general, Isaac Kgosi.

