Botswana: Players Upbeat Ahead of Clash

Gaborone — A battle of titanic propositions is expected today when the Zebras come face to face with the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Stadium in Harare.

On paper, Zimbabwe is a strong side looking at the calibre of players they have called to face Botswana, and they are 117 in the FIFA rankings while Botswana is 146.

All eyes will be on Adel Amrouche and Zimbabwe's Joey Antipas on how they will apply their tactics on the day.

A win against Zimbabwe in their own backyard would motivate the local boys ahead of yet another colossal encounter against Algeria on Monday.

Some players have vowed to stage a fierce battle against the star studded Zimbabwe who will be enjoying home ground advantage. Ofentse "Size 10" Nato said in an interview that Zimbabwe has always given them a torrid time.

"We are going to try our best to get the monkey off our back, and our intension is to bring good results home," he said.

Furthermore, Nato said their ambition was to qualify for the AFCON finals. Two teams from each group qualify.

Nato, who was part of the Zebras team that qualified for AFCON 2012, said he had told the young players to give their all and fight for the country.

Mogakolodi "Tsotso" Ngele, who plays for South Africa's Black Leopard, said they were ready to face the Warriors, adding that he was cognizant of the fact that they had called all their foreign based players to face the Zebras.

"As an experienced player, my role is to encourage the young players and tell them football is not played by names but on the field of play. I told them not to respect any player in the field of play because our aim is to represent our country," he said.

Kabelo Seakanyeng, who plays for Lija Athletic in Malta, said he arrived on Tuesday and trained with the team, adding that he was impressed by the commitment of his teammates.

"I think the team is ready and committed to bring good results against Zimbabwe. With my experience, I am here to help my nation and we will work as a team to overcome our opponents," he said.

Mpho Kgaswane, who plays for Zira FC in Azerbaijan, said they were going to stage a massive war against the Warriors.

He said their mission was to bring positive results, adding that he was bringing the experience he gained in Azerbaijan.

He however said football was played by a team and that expectations were that they would complement each other in the field of play.

