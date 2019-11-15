Rwanda: Kagame Sends Warning to Anyone Attempting to Destabilise the Country

President Paul Kagame, the Commander in Chief of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), poses with newly appointed top military leaders, Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura, RDF Chief of Defence Staff (2nd left); Gen Fred Ibingira, Chief of Staff, Reserve Force (2nd right); Lt. Gen Jack Musemakweli, Inspector General of RDF (right); and Maj Gen Innocent Kabandana, the deputy Reserve Force Chief of Staff (left), after they were sworn-in at the Parliamentary Builidings, Kimihurura.

President Paul Kagame has sent a stern warning to those seeking to destabilise Rwanda saying that he was ready to raise the stakes to protect Rwandans.

Kagame was speaking at a ceremony to swear in new cabinet members and senior military officials at the Parliamentary Buildings in Kimihurura, on Thursday.

Kagame said that Rwandans have reached a time where they can take security for granted adding that it will continue to be the case.

"Where we are today, we have taken security more or less for granted... We will continue to take it for granted by any means," the President said.

"We are going to raise the cost on the part of anybody who wants to destabilise our security. The cost is going to be very high, whether it is the means we are going to put into that to make sure we have everything it takes to ensure security and stability of our country and our development. It is also the cost, mainly that those people who want to destabilise our country are going to incur, it is going to be a very high cost on their part. Absolutely. I mean it and you know that I mean it," Kagame added.

Kagame also warned those who he said hide behind politics, freedom and democracy to push their own agenda.

"They hide behind politics, democracy, freedom, that we actually want, it is our responsibility to ensure that there is democracy, there is peace, there is freedom, there is everything in our country. Primarily we are the ones responsible first and foremost, we, me and you," Kagame said.

"You cannot be here benefitting from the peace and security that we have created, that we have paid for in blood over many years and then you do things behind our backs and cause us problems. We will put you where you belong, there is no question about it," the President added.

Citing the country's tragic history, the President stated that his government will not tolerate anyone who propagates politics of division and hate, and genocide ideology.

New leaders sworn-in

The President was speaking shortly after the swearing-in of senior officials, including cabinet ministers; Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya (Environment), Gen Patrick Nyamvumba (Internal Security), and Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju (Sports). Also sworn in are Edouard Bamporiki who was appointed State Minister in the Ministry of Youth and Culture, as well as Ignatienne Nyirarukundo, the new Minister of State in charge of Social Affairs in the Ministry of Local Government.

Kagame, who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), also presided over the swearing-in of new top military officials.

They include Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura, RDF Chief of Defence Staff; Gen Fred Ibingira, Chief of Staff, Reserve Force; Lt. Gen Jack Musemakweli, Inspector General of RDF; and Maj Gen Innocent Kabandana, the deputy Reserve Force Chief of Staff.

The ceremony attracted government officials, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Rwanda, families of the newly appointed leaders, among others.