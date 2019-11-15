Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh, Others Celebrate Fatoyinbo's Victory At Court

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
14 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

Tonto Dike, Kemi Olulunyo and a whole lot of celebrities, have gone online to celebrate with the embattled pastor of the commonwealth of Zion assembly, over his victory at the court of law in a case brought against him by Busola Dakolo.

Some months ago, it will be recalled that Busola Dakolo came out to grant an interview, claiming that she was raped by the man of God, when she was a minor and a member of his church. The case attracted a lot of responses from several celebrities. Some felt Busola was lying and was out to make quick money from the pastor, others supported Busola.

However, after a federal high court struck out the case for lacking merit and evidence, some celebrities came out to openly felicitate with Fatoyinbo.

Commenting on Fatoyinbo's Twitter handle, Tonto Dikeh observed that she knew the case was a scam all along and that she was happy that it was struck out, saying "you can't God". She nevertheless advised Fatoyinbo to donate the 1 million Naira fine to the internally displaced person'S(IDP) camp for feeding.

Popular blogger, Kemi Olulunyo on her part, just asked Busola to reach out and seek forgiveness from Fatoyinbo for trying to "bring down an anointed man of God".

Wale Jana from his own comments, said he knew it was wrong accusation all along and ended his comment with a "thank you Jesus".

What next for Busola Dakolo? Time will tell

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Court Dismisses Rape Case Against Nigerian Pastor
COZA Church Rape Scandal - Our Lives Are in Danger, Says Musician
Nigerian Zion Assembly Pastor Takes Leave of Absence From Pulpit
Rape Claims Don't Stop Nigeria's Zion Assembly Leader Preaching
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.