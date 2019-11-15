Rwanda: Mugisha Pair Aiming High After Move to Team LMP

Rwandan riders Samuel Mugisha and Moise Mugisha have set high ambitions for themselves after joining French side Team LMP-La roche sur yon for the 2020 season.

Samuel and Moise, both 22, insist that they are keen to push their limits in the quest to become professional riders.

The pair completed the signing with a club official on Wednesday in Kigali, and they have since started the process to acquire French visas.

"My aim [next season] is to put in great effort to become a top rider," said Samuel in an interview with Times Sport. "I believe I can achieve it, and I already look forward to the challenge."

"It is not possible to make it as a professional rider if one doesn't strive to improve. I am determined to achieve a lot with my new team," he added.

The former Benediction Excel Energy rider joins Team LMP after spending the last three years with South Africa's Italy-based Dimension Data for Qhubeka.

Meanwhile, Moise Mugisha, who featured for Team Rwanda at this year's Tour du Rwanda, has been one of the most sought after riders in local cycling since his breakthrough in October 2018 when he soloed to victory at the Karongi Challenge.

In February, during Tour du Rwanda's maiden edition as a 2.1 race, Moise was sensational in most of the stages and, as a result, took home the jersey for most combative rider.

Speaking to this publication, he said that he was happy and ready to give it the best in his debut season overseas. "I am excited to sign my first professional contract, and I look forward for that is ahead. This is a golden chance to realise my dream as a top rider."

The Skol Fly Cycling Club rider added, "I've come a long way in this game in a short time. With hard work, I believe I will achieve more with my new team. Hopefully I can get at the top level in world cycling, which has been my dream for a long time."

Moise is the reigning African champion in men's U23 road race after striking gold at this year's African Continental Road Championships in Ethiopia. He also won two bronze medals at the Morocco All-Africa Games in September.