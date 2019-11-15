Nigeria: We're Monitoring Major Actors in Kogi, Bayelsa Elections - U.S. Govt

14 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe

The United States has asked major actors in the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa to be mindful of their conduct, saying it has been closely monitoring activities ahead of the polls.

A Thursday evening statement from the U.S. Embassy in Abuja said a peaceful and credible election will be in the best interest of the Nigerian people, warning desperate politicians to desist from subverting the process.

"The United States Government does not support any specific candidate or party in any Nigerian election. The United States supports the Nigerian democratic process itself. We support a genuinely free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process," the statement said.

"We, and other democratic nations, will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections," it added.

The comments come as violence escalates in the two states ahead of Saturday. Several deaths have been reported in both states, and a major election observers' group, CDD, warned that the conduct of politicians in Kogi could render the exercise bloody.

The U.S., United Kingdom and other Western countries have regularly issued warnings to politicians who foment violence during election as part of their election monitoring activities. It, however, remained unclear whether the countries live up to their threats as decisions relating to individual sanctions are not made public.

Many Nigerians see disclosure of names of politicians under travel or other restrictions as the best way to deter would-be instigators of violence at the polls.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.