Nigeria: Thousands of Nigerians Stranded On Bad Sapele-Warri Road

14 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Thousands of Nigerians travelling enroute Sapele-Warri federal highway have been left stranded following the poor state of the road.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent trapped on the road has spent over three hours on a spot as at the time of filing this report. This reporter witnessed hundreds of vehicles stranded.

Majority of the vehicles are fuels tankers, trucks and commercial vehicles transporting passengers to Port-Harcourt, Bayelsa, Owerri, Onitsha and Enugu.

A tricycle rider conveying passengers trapped at Elume junction in Sapele Local Government Area told our correspondent that the road has been blocked for over five days following heavy rainfall.

"This thing don be like this for the past five days. People dey sleep there and them dey wake up for one spot," he said in pidgin.

PREMIUM TIMES witnessed commuters fixing the road themselves. A passenger who slept on the road overnight narrated his ordeal to this newspaper.

"I have spent over 10 hours on this same spot. Shame on our government. People have been using bike to convey them to Sapele and Warri for them to continue their journey but I can't leave my car and children here. The road is a federal road which has caused major problem."

Another stranded traveller told PREMIUM TIMES that she already missed the programme she is going for in Port-Harcourt.

"There's nothing to do than to return to Edo where I'm coming from. I already missed the programme I wanted to go and attend", she said bitterly.

Commercial motorcyclists have taken advantage of the situation and are extorting stranded passengers. Our correspondent also witnessed different families who spread mats beside the road. Others have also turned the road to business avenue where all kinds of consumables are sold.

This is coming days after Nigerians knocked the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, over the comments that Nigerian roads are not as bad as reported by media. Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach out to his office were not successful at the time of this report as the ministry's known telephone number was not connecting.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.