Tanzania: Comedian Idris Sultan Apologises to President Magufuli

14 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Ndeninsia Lisley

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian comedian and winner of Big Brother Africa 2014 Idris Sultan has apologized to President John Magufuli for posting manipulated pictures of himself on his Instagram page in a presidential role.

Idris made the apology Thursday November 14 at a press conference in Dar es Salaam.

According to Idris, he did not post picture with a bad intention and was not in bad taste as some people have described.

Mr Idris is accused of posting pictures dressed in a suit, on a Presidential seat with a caption 'the day we switched roles so he could enjoy his birthday in peace', wrote Sultan depicting President Magufuli in casual wear.

The comedian further said as an artist he has various ways to send message to the community and what he did was just to convey his birthday wishes to president.

After the pictures went viral on social media, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda posted on his Instagram page an order for the comedian to report Mr Sultan to report to the nearest police station.

"Despite the good intention, the picture was misinterpreted, so as a human being I kindly ask President John Magufuli for his forgiveness if I offended him with the pictures," Sultan told journalists.

It remains interesting to see how this story is likely to end especially with his case still being investigated.

