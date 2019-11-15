Nigeria: Measles Remains Greatest Killer of Children Globally, WHO Warns

14 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

Ado Ekiti — The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that measles remains one of the greatest killers of children globally, adding that it is imperative for all nations to take decisive medical actions to tackle the disease.

The WHO Coordinator in Ekiti State, Dr Olufunmilola Kolude, who said that the scourge was killing children despite the availability of vaccine across the world, added that the situation prompted the introduction of the measles containing vaccine two (MVC2) to be administered to children between post natal ages of 15 and 23 months.

The WHO coordinator said this in Ado Ekiti on Thursday when the wife of the Ekiti State governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, flagged off measles containing Vaccine 2 into routine immunisation in the state capital.

The medical programme christened 'Measles Containing Vaccine 2', was introduced by WHO in partnership with the United Nations Children Endowment Fund (UNICEF) and African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET).

The WHO expert said: "Measles is a highly contagious viral disease and an important cause of death among young children globally. Several cases have been reported recently across Nigeria, especially in Oyo, Lagos and Ogun this year, but Ekiti didn't experience it because of the success of 2018 immunisation programme.

"Ekiti has not recorded any outbreak this year and this could be attributed to the success of measles vaccination of 2018. In 2019, out of 577 suspected cases, only 15 were positive and only three were below age five years. Also in 2018, out of 584 suspected cases, only five were positive and only one was below five years.

"The introduction of this second dose was occasioned by the fact that not all children received the first dose at after nine months. This will also reboost the first dose and increase the coverage by 95 per cent".

Mrs Fayemi disclosed that about 17,000 cases measles victims are reported annually in Nigeria, with high incidence observed during the dry season.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.