South Africa: Bonang Matheba Explains Why She Wears a Huge Rock On Her Ring Finger

RESOURCE: Bonang Matheba Talks South Africa Media Industry, Cultural Misconceptions + Dominating America
15 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nkosazana Ngwadla

Cape Town — South Africa's queen of, well, everything, manages to trend no matter what she does.

From her sexy holiday snaps, to the funny phrases she uses on her show (admit it, you've also used "moghel" and "Champagne darling" at some point), fans are quick to spread the word. Now, her interview on The Breakfast Club - an American radio show based in New York City and hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God - have people talking.

Queen B and the show's hosts discussed several topics, but what caught the attention of local fans was the discussion around marriage and kids. Asked if she was married, Bonang said no, but explained why she wears a huge rock on her ring finger.

"It's called 'stop nonsense'," she said, pausing while the hosts laughed. "I swear, in South Africa a wall, a barricade that fences your house, is called a stop nonsense," she said.

When asked what she does when she wants attention from the right guy, she responded with: "Men actually don't approach me. They don't, and it's okay. But I will eventually have children and get married when I'm done - when I find a nice guy. I think men in general are a tough category, they're a very tough wall to break down. Men are strange, hey," she said.

When Charlamagne Tha God jokingly said he used to be a man but turned into a god, Bonang laughed in the most contagious way and said, "Modimo ke o (Here's a god)."

Queen B's fans on Twitter were impressed with the way she conducted herself, and with what she said. But more than anything, they were impressed with how she didn't try to sound American - she kept her South African accent and even made some exclamations the way she does on her reality show, Being Bonang.

Source: Drum

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
TV Personality Bonang Says 'Life is Good' After Court Appearance
Bonang Makes Young Women Compete for Matric Dance Dresses
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Entertainment
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.