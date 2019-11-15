Kenya: I Need My Dogs and Some Alcohol From My Home, Sarah Wairimu Tells Court

14 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Sarah Wairimu, who is battling a court case over the murder of her husband Tob Cohen, has now asked the court to allow her access to her home in Nairobi so that she can collect among other items, her dogs and some alcohol.

Wairimu is out on bail, but the court ordered her not to access the home as it is still a crime scene.

But on Wednesday, the widow made a fresh application requesting for access to her home.

She also accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of illegally possessing the home she shared with her late husband for more than two decades.

Wairimu claims in her application that the DCI has taken custody of her two dogs, clothes, cars, shoes and electronics.

She says she is also in need of her valuable electronics, furniture, handbags, shoes, alcoholic and soft drinks in the fridges.

Wairimu further says she needs her car, registration number KBW 171G.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

