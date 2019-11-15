Kenya/Egypt: Wanyama Down Plays Harambee Stars' Tribulations in Egypt

14 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama says the team will not be distracted by 'side-shows' ahead of Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Egypt.

While speaking to journalists in Alexandria on Wednesday, Wanyama also asked the government and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to resolve their differences which appear to be affecting the team's preparations.

These comments come amid a claim by FKF that the government has delayed in making payments leading to reports the Stars could be evicted from the Africana hotel in Alexandria.

"If we get kicked out of the hotel then that's something else. We will have to come together and find a solution. We do not want to get involved in these wrangles between the federation and the government so we will just try and concentrate on the game," the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has revealed that Stars have been told by the hotel management that they will not be allowed to check out without clearing all their bills.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
North Africa
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.