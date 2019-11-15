Kenya: Waiguru Disowns Facebook Account That is Spreading Toxic Cancer Message

14 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has disowned a Facebook account that has left Kenyans shocked over the vile message shared by the account.

According to Waiguru the account registered with her name is a fake account and the public should ignore it.

The post in the parody account warns Kenyans of their impending doom where everyone is going to die of cancer sooner or later.

This, the account says, is due to the contaminated foods Kenyans are consuming without knowing - that the country's greed is what has led it to this predicament. Hence there is no need of having any long term plans for Kenya.

"We are all dying. It's no longer a question of who has cancer, it's now a question of who does NOT have cancer yet. There's nothing you consume today that isn't contaminated. We are paying for being stupid and greedy, we are paying for choosing material wealth over our health," the post reads.

"We are paying for our love for V8 and real estates. We are paying for sins we commit at the ballot. Let me tell you, afflation, one of the naturally occurring carcinogens are all over our staple foods, milk and beer. No one is surviving. Kenya is + a screwed nation. We are all going to be wiped out to hell. And if things remain the same there's no need of having long term plans in this country," read the post.

But in her response, Governor Waiguru posted a screenshot of the said account with the word 'fake' prominently stamped across it.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.