South African Airways Operations Affected by Industrial Action

South African Airways (SAA) regrets to advise all customers that we been served with notification by the South African Airways Cabin Crew Association (SACAA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) of their intention to embark on a strike effective Friday, 15 November 2019.

It is expected that the strike would cause maximum disruptions to SAA operations; therefore, in the best interest of protecting our customers and their travel plans, we have taken the decision to cancel all domestic, regional, and international flights on Friday 15 November 2019 and Saturday 16 November 2019, with the exception of a few international flights. Customers are requested not to travel to their departure airport unless in possession of a rebooked itinerary.

The following international flights would be operating:

Friday 15th of November 2019

DEPART ARRIVE

Maputo                   SA147      07:30        08:35

Lusaka                    SA067     07:15        09:15

Harare                    SA025      07:20       09:00

Windhoek               SA073      06:40       08:25

Accra                      SA210      09:10       16:55

Frankfurt                 SA261      20:45       08:25 next day

New York                SA204      10:40       08:15 next day

Munich                    SA265      21:05       07:40 next day

Hong Kong              SA287      23:50       07:10 next day

Perth                       SA281      23:40       04:55 next day

London                    SA235      19:00       07:05 next day

Washington             SA210      17:40       17:25 next day

The cancellations only affect flights operated by SAA. All flights operated on our partner airlines Mango, SA Express, Airlink and all codeshare partners will not be affected.

The following flight number ranges would operate normally:

SA1000 to SA1999

SA2000 to SA2999

SA7000 to SA7999

SA8000 to SA8999

Assistance will be provided to all ticketed customers holding a South African Airway is Ticket (only) through any SAA Contact Centre, City Ticket Office or dedicated Travel Agent with the following conditions:

  • Rebook onto another South African Airways flight for any flight until 31st October 2020 at no extra charge and subject to availability in the same booking class
  • If the customer no longer wishes to travel, then the booking can be cancelled and a full refund (including taxes) will be offered to the original form of payment.
  • Re-routing would be permitted, Where possible rebook onto flight(s) operated by any of SAA’s Star Alliance, Codeshare and Interline Partners to transport customers to their final destination with minimal disruption.
  • Change of cabin will not be permitted
  • All tickets must be reissued on or before 30th November 2019.
  • SAA will not be able to provide any support for Special Service Requests or Unaccompanied Minors during this period of Industrial Action

Contact Centre Contact details

South Africa

  • Johannesburg | 27 (0) 11 978 1111 or 0861 606 606

USA

  • Fort Lauderdale | 1 (800) 722 9675

Germany

  • Frankfurt | +49 (0)69 299 803 20

Click here to access contact details for all other SAA offices globally

South African Airways apologises for the inconvenience and encourages all customers to visit our website www.flysaa.com for all flight updates. As the duration of the strike is unknown, SAA would be reviewing future operations daily. Information will be updated on the Flight Status menu tab, as well as through social media and the SAA website.

