South Africa: Stats SA Report Reveals State of Inequality in SA

15 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

A report released by Statistics South Africa paints a grim picture of inequality in the country. It looks at trends such as access to basic services, healthcare and the inequality in the labour market.

Inequalities that were borne of South Africa's history of colonialism, as well as apartheid, still reign in today's society.

This is according to the inequality trends report compiled by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) in partnership with Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit and the Agence Francaise de Developpement.

The report, which is the first of its kind in South Africa, used data collected by Stats SA from 2002 until 2017. These include the Income and Expenditure Survey, Living Conditions Survey, General Household Survey and the Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

The report's combined data, presented by Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke, showed that despite democracy being realised in 1994, very little progress had been made to redress the ills of the past.

"If you browse through the report, you'll see that inequality is actually quite high still. So even when we talk about reductions, and we talk about progress being made, the levels [of inequality] that are being reported in South Africa are still very, very high...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

