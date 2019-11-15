Tanzania Hosts Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit

THE Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) starts its meeting at the Headquarter of East African Community (EAC) today, aimed at connecting East Africa to the world.

The two-day event brings together experts in different fields in manufacturing and industrialisation, with presentations and discussions on how Africa moves forward.

Mr Badr Al Olama, the Head of GMIS Organising Committee told the 'Daily News' that senior officials from regional and global bodies are in attendance.

Among the high-ranking officials are Mr Stephen Kargbo, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido) Representative and Unido Field Office in Tanzania; GIZ EAC Program Manager, Dr Kirsten Focken and EAC Secretary General, Ambassador Libérat Mfumukeko.

Others are the East African Business Council (EABC) Executive Director, Mr Peter Mathuki, Deputy Secretary General of EAC (Productive and Social Sector), Mr Christophe Bazivamo.

Mr Olama said the sessions to the meeting include 'Advanced Industrial Technologies in East Africa' that discusses the degree to which enterprises in East Africa use advanced industrial technologies and the potential benefits and challenges associated with their further adoption.

Another one is 'Innovative Approaches to Technology Adoption' that focuses on initiatives of innovative entrepreneurs and startup companies that draw from the application of new industrial technologies.

'The Fourth Industrial Revolution in Agricultural Value Chains' will be given time for deep discussion on how advanced technologies in the specific value chains could benefit workers, farmers, processors and consumers in East Africa.

Delegates will look into how it could lead to production of higher quality goods and contribute to development outcomes, such as improved nutrition, poverty alleviation, increased income, employment and environmental performance, as per the 2030 Agenda.

Tanzania is being represented in the meeting by the Professor Emmanuel Luoga from the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) who is set to issue inspirational statement on the importance and urgency of digital skills for the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector.

Another Tanzanian is Dr Askwar Hilonga who will be speaking on Nanotechnology-based Water Filter (Nanofilter), himself bein an innovator.