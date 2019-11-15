Malawi/South Sudan: Gaba Hands Malawi Win Over South Sudan in Afcon Qualifiers

Malawi national football team, the Flames, began their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory at home against South Sudan at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Mhango picked up a pass from Gerald Phiri Jr before beating two defenders inside the area and then fired home a fierce shot to score vital goal

their Group B match came from Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango in the 67th minute.

The dimunitive Mhango picked up a pass from Gerald Phiri Jr before beating two defenders inside the area and then firing in a fierce shot that South Sudan keeper Majak Mawith was unable to hold as the ball spilled into the net.

It was however a difficult game for Malawi as they struggled to find any fluidity early in the game while South Sudan will draw some positives from the match as they twice were denied by the woodwork.

The two other countries in Group B Burkina Faso and Uganda were meeting later on at the Stade 4 Aout on Ouagadougou city.