Malawi: Minister Vuwa Says Government Hunts Asian Land Buyer for Livimbo School

13 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minister of Lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda says the government is looking for the undisclosed person who purportedly bought Livimbo government school in Lilongwe in order to trace the fake sellers of the land.

Vuwa: We want the Asian

Kaunda was reacting to reports that government has sold the public school to an Asian who has told school management to move away as he wants to pull down the public infrastructure in order to put his own building.

Kaunda said this was part of a syndicate which include Asians who have been selling land illegally using fake forged documents.

"What the ministry is going to do is to arrest the buyer of Livimbo and follow the trail. So far as government is concerned, Livimbo is not for sale and will never be sold," he said.

The issue of the selling of the public school was put to bare on Tuesday when officials from the ministry of Lands met the Legal Affairs Committee of parliament.

Some civil rights activists are already asking for a land audit amid fears Asians have bought huge sways of land in the country through dubious means leaving Malawians landless.

