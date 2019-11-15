South Africa: Zondo's Dilemma - Will the Judge Subpoena Zuma?

15 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The former head of state Jacob Zuma has played manga manga with the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, causing tension within its structures and concerns that his game-playing can damage the credibility of the commission.

Former president Jacob Zuma was briefly hospitalised last week, allegedly too ill to obey a directive from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the chair of the commission of inquiry into State Capture, that he appeared before it this week -- 11 November to 15 November 2019.

But Zuma was not too ill to tweet his support this week of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's attempt to subpoena his tax records from SARS, the revenue agency. Will Zondo now use his subpoena powers to get Zuma back into the chair? Or will the former head of state continue to enjoy his digital and physical impunity?

In a feisty three-tweet thread, a seemingly punchy president weighed in on the side of Mkhwebane, who was nominated to her position out of his office when he was head of state.

In one tweet, he said, "I never refused or hid anything she wanted to investigate... I am not part of the contestation of my tax records," and in another, he said,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.