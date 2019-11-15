South Africa: Zondo's Dilemma - Will the Judge Subpoena Zuma?

analysis

The former head of state Jacob Zuma has played manga manga with the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, causing tension within its structures and concerns that his game-playing can damage the credibility of the commission.

Former president Jacob Zuma was briefly hospitalised last week, allegedly too ill to obey a directive from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the chair of the commission of inquiry into State Capture, that he appeared before it this week -- 11 November to 15 November 2019.

But Zuma was not too ill to tweet his support this week of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's attempt to subpoena his tax records from SARS, the revenue agency. Will Zondo now use his subpoena powers to get Zuma back into the chair? Or will the former head of state continue to enjoy his digital and physical impunity?

In a feisty three-tweet thread, a seemingly punchy president weighed in on the side of Mkhwebane, who was nominated to her position out of his office when he was head of state.

In one tweet, he said, "I never refused or hid anything she wanted to investigate... I am not part of the contestation of my tax records," and in another, he said,...