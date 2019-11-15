South Africa: Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Burning Missing Teen

15 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The boyfriend of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on November 8 has appeared before the Boschfontein Periodical Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday for her murder.

Donald Dlamini, 22, is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before burning her body with tyres for two consecutive days.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, police received a complaint from Community Policing Forum (CPF) members on Tuesday that they had apprehended a man suspected of having information of the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing last Friday at Schoemansdal, Driekoppies Dam near Malelane.

"Police immediately rushed to the scene and, upon arrival, the suspect confessed to have stabbed the 17-year-old victim to death and then burnt her body with tyres for two consecutive days," Hlathi said.

The man pointed out a place where he allegedly committed the deeds and her remains were found in the bush.

Dlamini was remanded in custody and the matter was postponed to November 21 for a formal bail application.

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, praised the CPF members who worked with the police in making sure that the perpetrator is arrested.

