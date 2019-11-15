Kenya: I Have No Apologies for 'Tano Tena' Song - Ben Githae

Kikuyu gospel artiste Ben Githae says he will not apologise to Kenyans for his song Tano Tena that urged Kenyans to give President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto another term during the 2017 heated election campaigns.

The song that served as the Jubilee campaigns anthem is currently trending on social media offering a 'painful' reminder of the 'bad' choice that voters made to elect into power, a government that has led the country into an economic slump.

While studies have shown that majority of Kenyans are surviving on a single meal per day, citizens have taken to social media to vent about having to cut down their expenses by walking to work and reducing their leisure activities to be able to survive.

They have accused the government of doing little to change the situation. Jubilee administration has also gone on a borrowing spree with the total public debt now standing at Sh5.902 trillion.

Some Kenyans have called on the artiste to produce another song that apologises to Kenyans for "misleading" them.

"Mpendwa, aka Baba Daisy should release a seven minutes apology hit song so that we can forgive him for misleading us .I personally apologized for voting three times in favor of the poor (in terms of leadership) duo," wrote Moses Ngigi.

The artiste, however, feels those who voted for Jubilee government based on the contents of the song only have themselves to blame.

He said his influence could not have driven such a huge mass towards making a decision such as who to elect in office and called on those claiming that it influenced their voting patterns to instead clap for him for supporting a winning candidate.

"I saw an opportunity and seized it. I have no apologies to make," said Mr Githae.

He said the song that was part of his Roho wa Ngai urotoma roho wa wuiru album (May the spirit of God win over that of jealousy) hit more because of the timing of its release.

Despite the flak received for the song, Mr Githae says he made a tidy sum from the opportunities it brought forth. Also, contrary to people's beliefs, he says he was not contracted by the Jubilee party to do the song.

The artiste said he made a decision to include a political song in the album as an expression of his support for the president.

"I said to myself that I do not have money to support the presidential campaigns but I have a gift I can use. So why not do a song, record a simple video for it and share it amongst the people to test its reception?" he said.

The song went viral and became a darling amongst Jubilee party supporters. The trending clip was shot at Ndumberi in Kiambu, his home county.

"The president was voted for by over 8 million Kenyans, the ones claiming my song guided their choice of candidates are lying. How can such a huge mass be influenced by a person of my stature," said Mr Githae.

He called on the president to work to improve the lives of Kenyans. "Those that may be failing him should be pointed out and ejected from his administration," said the artist.

Mr Githae said he is not sure if he shall releasing another political song in 2022. "I did Tano Tena in support of Uhuru and he shall not be seeking another term. That decision shall be guided by the dynamics of the time," he said.