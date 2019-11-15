South Africa: Life Sentence for Man Who Raped 11-Year-Old Niece On Christmas Day

15 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison in the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Thursday for raping his 11-year-old niece on Christmas Day.

According to evidence presented in court, the incident took place on December 25, 2014, at Likazi, Coronation in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, invited his sister with his children to celebrate Christmas together. On that evening, while everyone was asleep - except for the child who was watching TV with the accused - he grabbed her and raped her.

The court heard how the accused threatened the child not to tell anyone about what had happened and gave her R30 to keep it a secret. The following morning, the victim reported the incident to her mother who then alerted the police and the accused was arrested.

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has welcomed the hefty sentence.

"General Zuma is pleased with the collective work done by the investigating team, the National Prosecution Authority, the judiciary as well as forensics which led to the conviction. He further said that criminals who commit such violent crimes cannot be left roaming around the streets freely while innocent women and children live in fear," said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.