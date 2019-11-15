South Africa: AMCU Again Says That Platinum Wage Deals Will Be Signed

15 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union has once again said that wage deals will be signed with South Africa's big platinum producers, this time on Friday, 15 November 2019. The union said on Tuesday that the signing ceremony would take place on Wednesday and then pulled the plug amid apparent last-minute wrangling. Hopefully, there is no false alarm this time.

If all goes according to plan, at 10am on Friday in Rosebank, Johannesburg South Africa's big three platinum producers -- Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum (Implats) and Sibanye-Stillwater -- will sign wage agreements with Amcu. Other unions are also on board. That will conclude the 2019 round of wage talks, which were accomplished without a protracted and violent strike, the last thing that South Africa's ailing economy needs right now.

The writing had frankly been on the wall for some time. The industry has made a dramatic turnaround and was in a position to offer pay increases above inflation, which has been relatively muted, taking some of the sting out of the wages that miners take home or send back to their families in rural areas. Amcu, for its part, was from the outset not demanding the 100%-plus...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Labour
Company
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.