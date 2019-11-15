South Africa: SA Letting the Brics Side Down, Report Finds

15 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

South Africa ranks only fourth of the five BRICS countries in its level of compliance with the commitments it made at the last summit of the forum in Johannesburg last year.

The BRICS Research Group, a Canada and Russia-based NGO, issued its latest compliance report to coincide with this year's BRICS summit which has been taking place in Brasilia this week.

The BRICS Research Group has been monitoring the compliance of the members of the group with their summit commitments for several years.

Overall, it gave the give members a "solid" 85% average score for their compliance over the past 15 months with 10 key commitments -- out of the total of 73 -- they made at the Johannesburg summit in July 2018.

It said this showed an improvement on the 79% compliance with the commitments made at the 2017 BRICS summit in Xiamen, China.

"Full compliance was achieved on four issues, relating to health, taxation, energy and the macroeconomic issue of global value chains (up from three in the interim report). The commitments on jobs and financial market integration achieved 90% compliance, and crime and corruption had compliance of 80%. The commitment on regional security achieved the lowest score...

