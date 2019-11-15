South Africa: SA, Cuba and Our Principled Alliance

15 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jessie Duarte and Silas Ratana

ANC officials report back on a recent visit to Havana, where they saw revolutionary theory become reality on the streets.

Cubans are united, with or without the US's blockade. We were fortunate to be in Cuba when the UN General Assembly voted on 7 November on a call to end the US's trade embargo against the country. The Cuban-sponsored resolution got the support of 187 countries - with only the US and two other countries voting against it. Despite this, the US maintains the embargo - a stance that only further unifies Cubans.

We spent a week at the Nico Lopez Political School and were struck - both by our experiences in the lecture hall and on the streets of Havana - by how theory met practice in real terms. Often detractors dismiss political and revolutionary theory as being outdated, and yet the professors lecturing us in these subjects had also fought alongside MK and MPLA forces in Angola against the SADF in the 1980s.

What we were taught in the lecture room was witnessed on the streets of Havana and in our interaction with ordinary Cuban people. Cubans know where they come from, they understand their current predicament and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

