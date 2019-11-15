South Africa: More Former Pupils Come Forward As Sexual Assault Allegations Unravel Against Ex-Grey Teacher

As allegations of sexual assault against a former teacher at Grey College in Bloemfontein unravel following a co-published podcast series with News24, several former pupils have come forward with similar claims.

In the podcast series My Only Story by Deon Wiggett, he reveals that one Jimmy - his alleged rapist - was a teacher at the prestigious all boys school in 1989 and 1990.

The school has, however, denied knowledge of allegations of sexual misconduct against the former teacher but has notified the provincial education department about the matter, News24 previously reported.

Wiggett revealed on Thursday that five more former pupils have come forward with accounts of alleged sexual assault by the same Jimmy whose status at the school has come under question after it emerged that Dr Michau Heyns, who was headmaster of Grey from 1980 to 1992, could not recall Jimmy nor the circumstances leading to his departure.

The school has also not been able to provide details about Jimmy's tenure at Grey and has not responded to requests for information from the school's records or personnel files.

When asked what the accounts from the latest old boys to come forward were, Wiggett said all would be revealed in the next podcast - due to be published next Thursday.

On the course of action the former pupils would be taking, he said it was not for him to say.

Deon Scheepers, Grey's headmaster, said the school community was shocked by the allegations against the former teacher who, according to Wiggett, had left the school abruptly.

"The allegations have also been brought to the attention of the education department. The specific allegation had not been brought to the current headmaster's attention," Scheepers told News24.

The chairperson of the school governing body, Henry Buchner, said: "Apart from condemning such incidents in the strongest possible terms, I have no knowledge of any facts relating to this specific allegation and I cannot comment."

