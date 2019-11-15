South Africa: More Former Pupils Come Forward As Sexual Assault Allegations Unravel Against Ex-Grey Teacher

15 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala and Riaan Grobler

As allegations of sexual assault against a former teacher at Grey College in Bloemfontein unravel following a co-published podcast series with News24, several former pupils have come forward with similar claims.

In the podcast series My Only Story by Deon Wiggett, he reveals that one Jimmy - his alleged rapist - was a teacher at the prestigious all boys school in 1989 and 1990.

The school has, however, denied knowledge of allegations of sexual misconduct against the former teacher but has notified the provincial education department about the matter, News24 previously reported.

Wiggett revealed on Thursday that five more former pupils have come forward with accounts of alleged sexual assault by the same Jimmy whose status at the school has come under question after it emerged that Dr Michau Heyns, who was headmaster of Grey from 1980 to 1992, could not recall Jimmy nor the circumstances leading to his departure.

The school has also not been able to provide details about Jimmy's tenure at Grey and has not responded to requests for information from the school's records or personnel files.

When asked what the accounts from the latest old boys to come forward were, Wiggett said all would be revealed in the next podcast - due to be published next Thursday.

On the course of action the former pupils would be taking, he said it was not for him to say.

Deon Scheepers, Grey's headmaster, said the school community was shocked by the allegations against the former teacher who, according to Wiggett, had left the school abruptly.

"The allegations have also been brought to the attention of the education department. The specific allegation had not been brought to the current headmaster's attention," Scheepers told News24.

The chairperson of the school governing body, Henry Buchner, said: "Apart from condemning such incidents in the strongest possible terms, I have no knowledge of any facts relating to this specific allegation and I cannot comment."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.