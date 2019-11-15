Botswana: Kidney Disease Conference Starts in Kasane Tomorrow

13 November 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Aubrey Maswabi

Gaborone — Preparations for the second Nephrology Society of Botswana conference billed for Kasane November 15-17 are at an advanced stage.

One of the event organisers, Ms Tlamelo Tlhoro said in an interview that 150 delegates, among them, physicians, pharmacists, dieticians, oncologists, general practitioners, nurses, educators, researchers and caretakers from both the private and government sectors were expected.

She said the conference would be held under the theme: Kidney Health for Everyone - Solutions for Africa while different sub-themes have also been incorporated to help drive the message.

She said Saving Young Lives in partnership with four international nephrology organisations, being the International Society of Nephrology, International Paediatric Nephrology Association and International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis and Euro PD was focused on developing sustainable programmes for treating acute kidney injury using peritoneal dialysis in sub Saharan Africa and South-East Asia.

Ms Tlhoro said a number of doctors and professors from South Africa, Croatia, Tanzania, India and Eswatini had already confirmed attendance.

