Kenya: Street Children Embrace Taekwondo

14 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Titus Ominde

Six reforming street children from Eldoret have been selected to represent Eldoret in a two-day taekwondo tournament in the town this weekend.

The children are the first beneficiaries of a project launched in Eldoret by North Rift Tae Kwon do founder Jack Ratang who said the children who were identified from various street children's bases in Eldoret have been in the training camp for two months where they have been trained and embraced the Sport.

The tournament will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Ratang said he is using the sport to help the children reform so as to be integrated in the functional families.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

