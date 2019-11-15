Kenya: Migori Deputy Governor Nelson Mahanga Resurfaces

Migori Deputy Governor Nelson Mahanga has resurfaced after a year-long absence. There was speculation that Mr Mahanga had fallen out with his boss Okoth Obado.

Mr Mahanga, who has not been in office since October 2018, made technical appearances at the county headquarters.

Last week, the deputy governor presided over the swearing-in of municipal board members in Awendo sub-county, where he reiterated his commitment to help Governor Obado oversee the implementation county activities.

OBADO DETENTION

Mr Mahanga's absence from work coincided with the detention of Governor Obado over the alleged murder of 26-year-old Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Last year, Migori residents accused county officials of laxity when the bosses were away.

But speaking in Awendo last week, Mr Mahanga told off those spreading rumours about his absence. He said he had resorted to a quiet life after falling ill in January.

"I have been sick for some time and have not been in public limelight to defend my brother and boss Obado from attack. Those spreading rumours of a fallout with my boss should get their records clear. I have never been at loggerheads with the governor," he said.

PROJECTS

Mr Mahanga called on local leaders to stop criticising Mr Obado's development agenda for the region.

"It is of no use criticising leaders over projects at this time of the year, we should allow the governor to deliver on his pledges," he said.

He urged the different ethnic communities in Migori to remain united.

"Mr Obado's government plans to upgrade Kehancha and Isebania towns, among others, and I will support him, we must remain united," he said.

Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama has on many occasions accused the governor of not initiating development projects in the region.