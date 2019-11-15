Kenyatta, Liberian VP Discuss Anti-FGM Efforts, Unemployment

14 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Liberian Vice President Jewel Taylor on Thursday praised President Uhuru Kenyatta for his efforts against female genital mutilation, noting the grand goal to end the illegal practice by 2022.

Ms Taylor noted that President Kenyatta has mobilised opinion leaders from 22 counties, including elders, to ensure this goal is achieved.

The parties signed a declaration to end the rite of passage at a meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 8.

Mr Kenyatta expressed optimism about the success of the anti-FGM efforts.

"It has been a long journey involving all stakeholders. We are glad it bore fruits with the signing of the declaration," he said.

The Head of State emphasised the need to consolidated efforts in eradicating harmful cultural practices and retaining progressive ones to help Africa advance.

UNEMPLOYMENT

President Kenyatta and Vice President Taylor also discussed unemployment in the continent and ways to alleviate it.

The President said Africa will deal with the challenge if countries poll resources and jointly pursue opportunities in the international market.

"This would enable Africa to get the best from its resources through interlinking the infrastructure networks of our countries to allow free movement and interaction of people," he said.

"This approach will liberate our continent and promise our people a bright future."

WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

The Liberian VP was in Nairobi to attend the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25).

At her meeting with President Kenyatta at State House, she thanked him for hosting the summit and noted that it gave her the opportunity to visit

Kazuri Beads Factory in Karen, where local women make handmade beads and ornaments for sale.

Ms Taylor said she will replicate the idea in Liberia as part of efforts to empower women.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma joined President Kenyatta and Ms Taylor in their meeting.

QATAR DELEGATION

At another meeting at State House, President Kenyatta hosted a delegation from Qatar, led by Attorney-General Dr Ali Bin Fetais Al-Marri.

He invited the President to attend the 4th International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award summit to be held in Rwanda.

The anti-graft conference, organised by the United Nations and co-sponsored by His Royal Highness the Emir of Qatar and the government of Rwanda, will take place on December 9.

