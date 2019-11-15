Kenya: Baryan Leaves Hospital Four Days After Meru Rally Crash

14 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdul Sidi

Manvir Baryan is finally out of hospital after his horrific accident in the KCB Meru Rally last weekend.

The three-time African Rally Champion spent four days at the Aga Khan Hospital where he was flown by helicopter from the scene of the accident after his Skoda Fabia R5 rolled several times in the fourth competitive stage of the competition.

"I feel a lot better and now I am resting at home. I have a hairline fracture of the pelvic which may take between six to eight weeks to recover fully. But I am ok and thankful to all those who have showed concern after my accident," Baryan told Nation Sport.

Though his navigator, Drew Sturrock, was reported to be fine, Baryan had to be ferried by an ambulance to the Service Park where the doctors on standby decided that he had to be flown by helicopter to the Aga Khan Hospital for further observation.

Baryan will now miss the last two rounds of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship beginning with the Eldoret Rally next week and Guru Nanak Rally next month.

The African champion may also have to look for another rally car after the one he had was destroyed in the accident. Baryan sold his other Skoda Fabia to Aakhif Virani a week before the Meru Rally.

Onkar Rai, navigated by Gavin Laurance, won a dramatic Meru Rally driving a VW Polo. It was Volkswagen Polo's first win since making it's rally debut three events ago in the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship.

The first time a Volkswagen won a round of the KNRC was in 1994 when Sammy Aslam won the Kenya Motor Sports Club event in a VW Golf GTi.

The Eldoret Rally will take place on November 23. The event will have six competitive stages of 145 kilometres out of the total distance of 313 kilometres.

Scrutineering and official reconnaissance of the route will be done on November 22. Jagjit Patter will be the Clerk of the Course for the penultimate round of the 2019 KCB-sponsored series.

