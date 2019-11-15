Kenya, Somalia Agree to Normalise Ties Strained Over Sea Row

14 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Kenya and Somalia have agreed to restore bilateral agreements that would allow free movement of people, State House said Thursday.

At a meeting in Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said they were defending the relations between the two countries, in spite of an existing maritime boundary case at the International Court of Justice.

Both sides agreed to restore visas on arrival for their nationals and aviation authorities will work to restore direct flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu.

"The two principals agreed to bring normality to our bilateral relations and do everything to ensure peaceful relations including obtaining visas on arrival to encourage free movement of our people," Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said after the meeting in Nairobi.

In Nairobi, Farmaajo had been attending the three-day International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD).

But Farmaajo, had travelled to Nairobi only for the first time since March when an attempted mediation by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed failed. It also followed an escalation of tit-for-tat decisions by both sides directly linked to the maritime case.

Somalia sued Kenya at the ICJ in 2014, seeking to have the maritime border redrawn in an area about 100,000km of sea. The case is due for public hearing in June next year, after the ICJ delayed it twice, on Kenyan request.

In the meantime, Nairobi had been asking for an out of court settlement, something Mogadishu has refused to agreed. In Nairobi, Farmaajo suggested, again, that only the ICJ will be the acceptable arbiter.

"President Farmaajo expressed gratitude for the role of Kenya in AMISOM, hospitality to Somalis refugees, and expressed his confidence that the ICJ issue would be resolved in a mutually acceptable manner and not affect our bilateral relations," Dr Juma said, referring to the AU peacekeeping force to which Kenya Defence Forces are apart in Somalia.

Restoring relations, though no timelines were given, could mean that Kenyans or Somalis travelling to either side will not need a visa from local diplomatic missions before travelling. Instead, they will get visas at ports of entry. Mogadishu and Nairobi had had this bilateral agreement but was suspended abruptly as the heat on the maritime case rose.

Kenya would later suspend another bilateral agreement on direct flights that had eliminated the need for aircraft from Mogadishu to stop-over in Wajir before landing in any other airport. In return, Mogadishu had imposed a restriction on flights from Nairobi, asking that they first stop in Mogadishu before proceeding to any other city. Both decisions were seen as inconvenient to travellers, although both sides argued they were for security reasons.

It is the second direct meeting between the two leaders in two months. In New York in September, they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly after Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sissi arranged it.

At the time, State House said the meeting had dealt with matters of "mutual interest."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Conflict
Somalia
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.