Mauritius: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Calls On Prime Minister Jugnauth

14 November 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands with residence in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, Mr Jeroen Verheul, paid, yesterday, a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

In a statement to the press, Ambassador Verheul said that he congratulated Mr Jugnauth on his victory in the National Assembly Elections 2019 adding that the meeting with the Prime Minister was cordial.

He recalled the existing diplomatic relations between the two countries and stressed on the need to explore new areas of cooperation in various possible sectors in view to reinforcing the economic relations between Mauritius and Netherlands thereby promoting economic development.

Ambassador Verheul has worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands since 1985 and his main area of focus has been development co-operation, with extensive experience in developing countries and on policymaking and implementation of development policies. Since August 2017 he has assumed the position of Netherlands' Ambassador to Dar es Salaam, accredited to the Governments of Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritius and the Comoros as well as to the East African Community.

