Mauritius: Minister Bholah Holds Working Session With Industrial Development Division

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, who has been conferred the said portfolio and taken office after the swearing in ceremony held on 12th November 2019, had a working session yesterday with senior officials of the Industrial Development Division.

During his meeting with representatives from various departments and parastatal bodies operating under the umbrella of this division, discussions focused on the structure, objectives and projects, among others.

Mr Bholah emphasised the need of harmonisation and consistency in relation to the work that will be undertaken regarding the specific Ministry and called for a better coordination between the different divisions under his purview. According to him, industrial development is a challenging sector and industry is a segment that will further stimulate growth and generate jobs with a particular consideration on the manufacturing sector.

Latest technology must be an integral part of the actions of the Ministry and companies must evolve with modern and advanced technologies, he stated. "My vision of the industry is that it must be sustainable and inclusive," said Minister Bholah. He also highlighted that a number of measures and projects will be implemented in conjunction with the SME division.

This first session with the officers also served as platform for the Minister to inquire about several large-scale projects. In the coming days, the Minister will also engage in discussions with other relevant industry partners for the way forward.