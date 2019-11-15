Tanzania: Ex-President Mkapa - I Believe in Free Media

14 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Frank Kimboy

Dar es Salaam — Retired President Benjamin Mkapa says in his memoir My Life, My Purpose: Tanzania President Remembers that free media is one of the cornerstones of good governance.

Mr Mkapa, who served as Head of State from 1995 to 2005, says during his tenure his administration tried to foster relations between the government and public entities by, among other things, introducing public relation officers at the ministerial level.

Mr Mkapa, who reveals that he borrowed a leaf from South Africa, says the move was aimed at making sure that citizens were aware of what the government is implementing.

"I learnt it in South Africa where senior public servants use communication officers to inform the public about what the government is implementing," he says. "The citizenry must know that you are working in their interest, though that shouldn't be used as promotional... I wish I could use more to on improving the information frame work which I started. I should have insisted that these information officers were more productive."

Mr Mkapa, who also served as Tanganyika Standard (currently Tanzania Standard Newspapers) managing editor as well as head of the now defunct Tanzania News Agency (Shihata), says despite hesitation from the government, he believes that it was important to create competition in the sector by inviting the private sector.

The former President Mkapa writes in his book that he personally facilitated Nation Media Group, which owns The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti newspapers, to set up shop in Tanzania because he believed that it was important to introduce variety and competition in the media industry.

Also Read

National Arts Council (Basata) Suspends rapper Rosa Ree for Six Months

CRDB Bank secures now green finance accreditation

Personal loans take a third of domestic credit, BoT reveals

TZ Queens psyched up for Cecafa tourney

However, Mr Mkapa criticises the media currently operates.

In his book the former President suggests that most of the news currently has no newsworthiness and was full of opinion.

"Frankly I don't like to interact with local media nowadays because so often, which was certainly not the case journalist conducted themselves when I worked in the media."

President Mkapa opens up about his ten-year leadership at the helm, pouring out his heart on some of the issues that defined his legacy and also those that blotted his tenure in office.

The 320-page autobiography was unveiled on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam at a well-attended function, which was officiated by President John Magufuli. Also in attendance were retired presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete and Zanzibar President Ali Mohammed Shein, among other high-profile figures.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.