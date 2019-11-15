Tunisia: Ghannouchi - 'To Complete Constitutional Authorities and Undertake Major Projects and Reforms to Establish Democracy As Top Priority for Parliamentary Action'

14 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The newly elected Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR), Ennahdha leader Rached Ghannouchi, said at the end of the opening session of the HPR, that he has become "the Speaker of all, in the service of all and especially in the service of Tunisia, its institutions and its people".

In a speech delivered Thursday evening to the deputies of the new 2019-2024 legislative term, Ghannouchi stressed that the first priority of parliamentary work is to complete the election of constitutional authorities, first and foremost the Constitutional Court, stressing in this regard commitment to make "every effort to put it in place as soon as possible".

"Among the priorities is also the launching of reforms and major projects", he added, proposing that Parliament set up a special committee to support, accompany and monitor government and Community efforts to promote reforms and major projects.

"These are essential objectives for the sustainability of the democratic experience and to strengthen its economic and social base, according to the opportunities offered, by giving priority to young people, strengthening digitalisation, fighting corruption and bringing dignity to the Tunisian people," he added.

Ghannouchi stressed that these objectives would only be achieved if the House of People's Representatives redoubled its efforts and promoted high moral values", stressing in this regard "the importance of debating the best ways to amend Parliament's internal rules of procedure, which would irreversibly end the transhumance of deputies, by removing the quality of those who leave their party, in order to moralise political life in general and parliament in particular".

The President of Ennahdha stressed that the expectations of the Tunisian people and the electorate in general are high, noting that "we must bear in mind the mission devolved by the people to deputies, the expectation of the citizen for a real change in his life, to lighten the heavy burden of life, to provide dignity to all, to crack down on corruption networks and eradicate monopoly sectors, through the digital economy and the establishment of legislation and laws that promote wealth creation and the proper distribution and development of the foundations of the solidarity economy".

In his speech, Ghannouchi recalled the sacrifices of the martyrs of Tunisia for the independence and construction of the modern state until the revolution of December 14, 2010-January 14, 2011, the most important event in the history of Tunisia and the Arab world in a tumultuous environment and which allowed the people to express themselves freely and make their choices in multiple elections.

The new HPR speaker also praised the efforts of the members of the National Constituent Assembly, its late President Jalouli Fares, and the deputies of the National Constituent Assembly, chaired by Mustapha Ben Jaafar, the deputies of the first HPR 2014-2019, chaired by Mohamed Ennaceur, alongside President Beji Caid Essebsi.

At the inaugural session of the House of People's Representatives, held on Wednesday and Thursday, Rached Kheriji Ghannouchi was elected Speaker of the new parliament, Samira Chaouachi of Qalb Tounes, First Deputy-Speaker and Tarik Ftiti of the "National Reform" block, Second Deputy-Speaker.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

