Nigeria: Why Saraki Dynasty Will Never Go Into Extinction - Islamic Clerics

15 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Hammed Shittu

Ilorin — Prominent Islamic clerics in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday converged on the country home of late strongman of the state politics, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, in Ilorin to explain why the Saraki dynasty will never go into extinction in the state and Nigeria in general.

The clerics spoke at the seventh remembrance prayer for the late kingmaker of Kwara politics and Second Republic Senate Leader, Saraki, held at Charity Home in Ilorin, the state capital.

The clerics, including the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu; Sheik Suleiman Dan Borno and Sheikh AbdulRasaq Imam Aduagba, were unanimous in their views that the late Saraki's philanthropist gesture and kindness towards the commoners, especially the aged, were legendary.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin noted that Saraki's contributions to the growth and development of Ilorin and the old Kwara State remained unbeatable.

He recalled how the late politician erected water tanks in every part of Ilorin metropolis to provide water for the people; construct bridges across the popular Amule River of Ilorin to aid vehicular movement at a time when he had not even ventured into partisan politics.

Quoting copiously from the Holy Qur'an, Imam Salihu said: "Saraki will forever live in the minds of the people, especially, the poor and the aged, who he spent all his wealth on during his lifetime."

The Chief Imam, who said Saraki was more of a philanthropist than a politician, added that "Baba Saraki's kindness towards the commoners was not seasonal. He always attended to the needs of his people regardless of whether it was time for politics or not."

He admonished Nigerian politicians to emulate the Saraki's exemplary conduct by spending their money to assist the less privileged members of the society, noting that the government could not alone provide the needs of the people.

Sheikh Aduagba, in a brief sermon, noted that Saraki lived for the commoners, adding: "This is the reason Saraki's name keeps resonating in both the local and national affairs."

He noted with delight that Saraki's heir, Dr. Bukola Saraki, was following the footsteps of his father in making the comfort of the commoners the fulcrum of his political endeavour.

The prayer session was well attended by the political associates and supporters of the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kola Shittu; the Chairman of ABS Mandate office advisory council, AbdulRaheem Olesin, and the Director-General of the office, Musa Abdullahi, and the only PDP member in the state House of Assembly, Hon. AbdulRaheem Agboola, were some of the dignitaries who attended the prayer.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.