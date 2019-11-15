Tanzania: Simiyu Get Set to Host Taifa Cup Basketball Tournament

ALL is set for the 2019 Mtaka Taifa Cup Basketball Competition to be staged in Simiyu Region. The annual competition that brings together men and women regional teams is scheduled to be held from November 23-30th this year.

Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) president Phares Magesa told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations for the same are on top gear.

Magesa said that TBF in collaboration with the Simiyu Regional Commissioner (RC) Anthony Mtaka have been doing everything possible to make sure that they stage a successful event.

The event returns to Simiyu for second consecutive year. Magesa said: "Everything is going on well, both TBF and Simiyu authorities are working really hard to make sure we organise even a better event than last year.

We also expect participating teams will be well prepared and come in large numbers." Taifa Cup expects to draw cream of regional players who will battle it out for the top honours. Participating teams will be men and ladies from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar regions.

Magesa was grateful to Simiyu RC Mtaka and his team for the commitment they have shown toward the game and event so far.

Simiyu authorities offered free accommodation and meals for all participating teams last year and are expected to do the same during this year's event.

Meanwhile, Magesa said the federation will also hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 22nd, a day before the tournament starts.

He added that among others, the general meeting will amend TBF constitution so that it conform modern procedures.

"The game has been experiencing immense changes in recent years, TBF constitution had to be amended too for the development of players and country at large.

We appeal to all regional members to attend the meeting, so that together, we make valuable amendments," he said.

Magesa stressed that in recent years; the standard of basketball in Tanzania has gained momentum and that the game was heading into the right direction.

He still insists on support from companies, institutions and sports well-wishers from grass-roots, clubs and federation level so that they can fulfill their goals.