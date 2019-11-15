Tanzania: UN Women Roots for Generation Equality, Women's Rights

14 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

UN Women have expressed commitment to working with the government to ensure protocols, treaties and agreements are translated into policies to attain the needed benchmarks in gender equality.

Debating during a dialogue on gender equality, UN Women Deputy Country Representative, Julie Taylor Broussard said they wanted to strengthen partnership for inclusivity to realise women's rights for an equal future.

Ms Broussard said UN Women Tanzania was implementing a one-year global campaign on Generation Equality: Realising Women's Right for an equal future that would run through 2020.

She said the campaign, among other things, sought to bring to the next generation of women human rights activists with gender equality advocates and visionaries for galvanised action towards gender equality.

She said they did not only work with the government, but also with pastoralists, nongovernmental organisations, civil society organisations and other marginalised communities to empower women.

"UN Women Tanzania and partners will showcase events that will promote awareness raising and sharing ideas through diverse stakeholders' platforms working to achieve gender equality and women's empowerment at all levels," she said.

Contributing, Ms Asseni Muro from the Tanzania Gender Network Programme (TGNP) said some cultural practices were detrimental to gender equality aspects since the girl child dignity was not endorsed starting at family level.

Ms Rebeca Gyumi , Director of the Msichana Initiative called for a concession plan regardless of generations. They all spoke of the same language when it came to gender equality issues.

"We need to have strategies to involve young feminists and capacity building in the movement so that whatever age one is in, we should all speak the same language when it comes to women's rights," said Ms Gyumi.

Ms Fatma Ahmed, a human rights activist from Zanzibar called for more involvement of young people in women's rights space so that they could raise their voices and be heard.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
External Relations
Women
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.