Tanzania: UN Women Roots for Generation Equality, Women's Rights

UN Women have expressed commitment to working with the government to ensure protocols, treaties and agreements are translated into policies to attain the needed benchmarks in gender equality.

Debating during a dialogue on gender equality, UN Women Deputy Country Representative, Julie Taylor Broussard said they wanted to strengthen partnership for inclusivity to realise women's rights for an equal future.

Ms Broussard said UN Women Tanzania was implementing a one-year global campaign on Generation Equality: Realising Women's Right for an equal future that would run through 2020.

She said the campaign, among other things, sought to bring to the next generation of women human rights activists with gender equality advocates and visionaries for galvanised action towards gender equality.

She said they did not only work with the government, but also with pastoralists, nongovernmental organisations, civil society organisations and other marginalised communities to empower women.

"UN Women Tanzania and partners will showcase events that will promote awareness raising and sharing ideas through diverse stakeholders' platforms working to achieve gender equality and women's empowerment at all levels," she said.

Contributing, Ms Asseni Muro from the Tanzania Gender Network Programme (TGNP) said some cultural practices were detrimental to gender equality aspects since the girl child dignity was not endorsed starting at family level.

Ms Rebeca Gyumi , Director of the Msichana Initiative called for a concession plan regardless of generations. They all spoke of the same language when it came to gender equality issues.

"We need to have strategies to involve young feminists and capacity building in the movement so that whatever age one is in, we should all speak the same language when it comes to women's rights," said Ms Gyumi.

Ms Fatma Ahmed, a human rights activist from Zanzibar called for more involvement of young people in women's rights space so that they could raise their voices and be heard.